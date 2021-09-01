KYTC starts bridge repairs in Whitley County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - People driving on I-75 through Whitley County can expect a little more traffic starting Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced that bridge repairs would begin on September 2 on I-75 at Lynn Camp Creek Bridge. The right lane will be closed around the 27.9 mile point.

The closing will last from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

KYTC advised drivers to be aware of the work zone and to expect delays.

You can access information on driving condition and potential changes in work at http://goky.ky.gov.

