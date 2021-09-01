Advertisement

KYTC being nationally recognized for work on one Emergency Repair Project

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received a national award for the emergency repair project on the Brent Spence Bridge.

Governor Andy Beshear announced in a news release on Wednesday that the project, which followed a truck crash and fire that cut off access to the bridge, earned them a regional operations excellence award.

The award was presented during America’s Transportation Awards “operations excellence” category, which is sponsored by AAA.

“Quickly restoring safe access to this critically important bridge was an all-out effort by our Kentucky Transportation Cabinet team members and their partners,” Gov. Beshear said. “It was never about awards, but it was an extraordinary project, and it’s gratifying to see their hard work recognized.”

The Brent Spence Bridge emergency repair project has won other honors, including Public Works Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association.

