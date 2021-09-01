Advertisement

KSP Post 6 welcomes new Commander

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced on Wednesday that Post 6 in Dry Ridge will have a new Post Commander.

Captain Scott Fielder has been part of the Kentucky Police force for 16 years. He graduated from Kentucky State Police in 2005 and began a seven-year term at Post 7 in Richmond.

After his time in Richmond, Fielder was promoted to Sergeant and moved to Post 12 in Frankfort, where he served for three years.

In 2015, he promoted to Lieutenant and began his time serving in London at Post 11.

Since 2017, he has served at Post 7 in Richmond as Operations Lieutenant and Commander in Charge of the Criminal Identification and Records Branch, among other things. During his second term at Post 7, he was also promoted to Captain.

In March of 2020, Fielder was moved to the Inspections Branch and became part of the Governor’s COVID-19 response team.

In September of 2020, he transferred to Post 11 in London, where he served as Commander until his most recent transfer to Dry Ridge.

