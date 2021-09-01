Kentucky Technology Student Association adding 16 new chapters in Southeast Kentucky this fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Technology Student Association (KYTSA) will be starting new high school chapters thanks to a donation from Stan and Karen Pigman.

All 16 schools that are part of the project are in Southeast Kentucky. The goal of the new chapters is to develop a new regional conference specifically for the region.

Each new school will be part of the new KYTSA Pigman Scholars Program.

The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national organization focused on students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

In total, the Pigmans plan to donate more than $100,000 in each of the next four years.

“This generous donation from Stan and Karen Pigman is transformational for the region’s students,” said Mark Harrell, KYTSA State Advisor. “This donation allows these high schools to further expose students to STEM careers through hand-on competitions and leadership opportunities.”

