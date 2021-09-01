Buckhorn State Park to reopen on Sept. 2

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn State Park will be back open on Thursday, September 2 after being closed for more than one week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kentucky State Parks addressed the temporary closing in a news release Wednesday which said in part, “While this temporary closure has impacted some of our guests, we believe closing the park was necessary to protect our guests and staff,”

The park originally closed on August 23, it will return to normal business hours when it reopens.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.