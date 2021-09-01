Advertisement

Buckhorn State Park to reopen on Sept. 2

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park
Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn State Park will be back open on Thursday, September 2 after being closed for more than one week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kentucky State Parks addressed the temporary closing in a news release Wednesday which said in part, “While this temporary closure has impacted some of our guests, we believe closing the park was necessary to protect our guests and staff,”

The park originally closed on August 23, it will return to normal business hours when it reopens.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began
Eastern Kentucky schools hope to avoid hybrid learning
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky crosses 2.5 million with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases

Latest News

Kentucky Technology Student Association adding 16 new chapters in Southeast Kentucky this fall
Gov. Beshear: Human trafficking sting in Kentucky rescues 21 people
Thunder on the River canceled
Lee County cancels Thunder on the River
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Sen. McConnell speaks to Pikeville Rotary Club, touches on questions about COVID-19 vaccines