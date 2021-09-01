Advertisement

Kentucky Power and AEP provide grant money to Leadership Kentucky

Kentucky BRIGHT program gets grant
Kentucky BRIGHT program gets grant
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Leadership Kentucky’s BRIGHT program recently received a $100,000 award.

Kentucky Power and American Electric Power (AEP) teamed up to present the program with the grant.

The BRIGHT program aims to prepare Kentuckians in the Appalachian area to advance community and economic development in the state. It covers all of the counties in the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The program is five, three-day lessons of non-partisan leadership training.

“Investing in our young talent in eastern Kentucky is very important to us at Kentucky Power because it pays dividends in ways we can’t even imagine, Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer said. “The health and vitality of our communities can only become stronger if we continue to build up the people who live and work in eastern Kentucky and the whole Appalachian region. Kentucky Power is proud to support the efforts of Leadership Kentucky.”

