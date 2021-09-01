Ida’s remnants say “so long” as nice weather works in late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some moderate to heavy, but not extreme, two-day rainfall totals, we’re finally saying goodbye to Ida and hello to a bit of an early fall preview. Just in time, too, since today is the first day of Meteorological Autumn!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The remnant low formerly known as Ida continues spinning away from us this evening. We could still see some spotty showers and storms through the evening hours, but much drier air is already filtering in thanks to northwest winds. It will still take a bit to break up some of those clouds out there, but I think there are some spots that could be partly cloudy by daybreak. Much cooler tonight with a low in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday looks to be the nicest day we’ve had in some time. We’ll start out with partly cloudy skies continuing through the morning, but start to clear out in the afternoon. A much less humid airmass works in as well, leading us to high temperatures in the middle 70s! I told you it was beautiful! Winds stay light overnight with mostly clear skies. Middle to upper 50s will once again be with us overnight.

Into the Labor Day Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine hangs around for much of the next few days, bringing with it low humidity and gorgeous temperatures! After an afternoon high near 80° on Friday, our high school football games look as comfortable as can be as we fall through the 70s and the 60s! There remain some questions about a frontal boundary that could spark off a few spotty storms this weekend, and another for early next week.

But until we get some clarity from the models on those, expect more mostly sunny skies with temperatures hanging in the lower 80s as we head on through our Labor Day. We could see more shower chances move in by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

