Advertisement

Harlan County native becomes Post Commander at KSP Post 11, London

Cpt. Danny Caudill
Cpt. Danny Caudill(Kentucky State Police)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Post 11 in London is welcoming Captain Danny Caudill as its new Post Commander.

Cpt. Caudill is a 14-year-veteran with KSP and began his career in 2007 as a member of the Cadet Class 86.

He is a Harlan County native where he continues to live with his wife, Carrissa.

Caudill has served many rolls with KSP. In 2015, he was promoted to Sergeant and served at Post 6 and Post 10, Harlan.

In 2018, he was promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16 and Post 10.

Finally, in 2020, Caudill was promoted to Captain and worked at Post 8 in Morehead.

During his career, Caudill has received the Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery and the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began
Eastern Kentucky schools hope to avoid hybrid learning
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky crosses 2.5 million with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases

Latest News

An American Red Cross vehicle.
American Red Cross in need of blood donors
Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Elliott County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 deputy
Elliott County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 deputy
Lee Rakun
Sevier County man charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting