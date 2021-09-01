Harlan County native becomes Post Commander at KSP Post 11, London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Post 11 in London is welcoming Captain Danny Caudill as its new Post Commander.

Cpt. Caudill is a 14-year-veteran with KSP and began his career in 2007 as a member of the Cadet Class 86.

He is a Harlan County native where he continues to live with his wife, Carrissa.

Caudill has served many rolls with KSP. In 2015, he was promoted to Sergeant and served at Post 6 and Post 10, Harlan.

In 2018, he was promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16 and Post 10.

Finally, in 2020, Caudill was promoted to Captain and worked at Post 8 in Morehead.

During his career, Caudill has received the Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery and the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.

