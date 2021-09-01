Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky school districts get $75 million

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a news release on Wednesday that several counties in Kentucky would be getting money to upgrade vocational centers.

Nine counties in the state, including Magoffin, Lawrence, Johnson and Knox Counties, will get parts of the $75 million approved to go to school districts.

These funds will help fund renovations at Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC).

The grant funding was approved on Wednesday.

“Our vocational programs are essential – providing education for our students, opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our businesses to move our communities forward and continue our economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will ensure that Kentucky workers have access to state-of-the art vocational facilities to learn the skills and trades they need to compete in our workforce.”

The following are the counties receiving money and how much will be allocated to each.

  • Magoffin County - $4,369,318
  • Christian County - $10,000,000
  • Bardstown Independent - $10,000,000
  • Johnson County - $10,000,000
  • Lawrence County - $9,280,350
  • Fayette County - $10,000,000
  • Knox County - $10,000,000
  • Trigg County - $10,000,000
  • Ballard County - $68,896

