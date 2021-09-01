Gov. Beshear: Kentucky school districts get $75 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a news release on Wednesday that several counties in Kentucky would be getting money to upgrade vocational centers.

Nine counties in the state, including Magoffin, Lawrence, Johnson and Knox Counties, will get parts of the $75 million approved to go to school districts.

These funds will help fund renovations at Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC).

The grant funding was approved on Wednesday.

“Our vocational programs are essential – providing education for our students, opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our businesses to move our communities forward and continue our economic momentum,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will ensure that Kentucky workers have access to state-of-the art vocational facilities to learn the skills and trades they need to compete in our workforce.”

The following are the counties receiving money and how much will be allocated to each.

Magoffin County - $4,369,318

Christian County - $10,000,000

Bardstown Independent - $10,000,000

Johnson County - $10,000,000

Lawrence County - $9,280,350

Fayette County - $10,000,000

Knox County - $10,000,000

Trigg County - $10,000,000

Ballard County - $68,896

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.