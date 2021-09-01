Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Human trafficking sting in Kentucky rescues 21 people

Operation United Front involved agencies across 12 states in the south and midwest
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 46 arrests have been made in Kentucky following a multi-state sting operation, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

Operation United Front, which was carried out on August 26 by 29 Kentucky agencies led to the rescue of 21 human trafficking victims, including two minors.

The state conducted four trafficking operations in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, McCracken County, and Northern Kentucky. KSP organized the efforts.

“Operation United Front is a great example of creating a better and safer Kentucky, one that is free of this hideous crime,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies and organizations involved for rescuing these victims and holding these heinous offenders accountable.

Nationwide, the operation led to 102 arrests and rescued 59 victims. The agencies involved span 12 states across the south and midwest.

“Operation United Front was a success because of the hard work and dedication of all law enforcement professionals working together,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

