Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 4,900 new cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,900 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,941 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 581,982.

1,560 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,267 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 644 people remain in the ICU, with 410 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate declined for the first time in a while to 13.35%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 12 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,776.

As of Monday, 118 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County is now leading the state with an incidence rate of 271.8 per 100,000 people. The two counties in the state not in the red zone are Woodford County and Carlisle County, with an incidence rate of 20.8 and 21 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

