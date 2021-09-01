Advertisement

Floyd County schools back in session despite second wave of regional COVID-19 cases

Adams Middle School is one of many in the Floyd County School System that returned to class...
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of Monday, August 30, Floyd County Schools are back in session, and students, faculty, and staff couldn’t be happier.

“You can’t really see the smiles but to see the cheeks raise and stuff as the kids are smiling and having a good time,” said James D. Adams Middle School Principal Charles Rowe. “They’re also all being really compliant with everything that we’re doing and all the requirements we’re asking of them inside the building.”

Although in-person classes are back, Adams Middle School is not at full capacity. School officials say approximately two-thirds of the school’s students have returned to the classroom so far this year.

“Our staff has been phenomenal in trying to get these kids caught up with everything these kids have missed during the pandemic,” said Rowe. “Really, we’re trying to get their socio-emotional learning to where it needs to be and the rest of the education will fall in line from that.”

Rowe also said that the school has not seen any confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the school year began.

