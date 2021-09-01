Advertisement

Floyd County officials pay tribute to fallen service members in Afghanistan

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On August 31, the Floyd County Courthouse announced that it would be placing 13 flags on its front lawn to commemorate the 13 U.S. servicemen who died during the bombing of Kabul late last week.

“The flags are a small gesture for a big commitment that was made on the part of our service members that lost their lives,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, who suggested the flags were placed.

Williams is also a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corp from 1986 to 1989 where he swore to protect the flag.

“As a veteran, some of those emotions and things start coming to the surface,” said Williams. “We start thinking about why we were in this war and how it began.”

Although these 13 flags are symbolizing a loss of life, they are also bringing hope to those in the community.

“When I walked out yesterday and I saw those flags my heart just dropped,” said community member and Floyd County Deputy Clerk Tonya Foley. “I’m hoping that it’ll just bring everybody together, encourage everybody to support one another, and be kind.”

Williams says it is also a stern reminder to veterans of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which is coming up in less than two weeks, and that they are not alone.

