BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Watts-Caney Fire and Rescue announced the death of a local firefighter last Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, the station said Steve Hartley died due to COVID-19.

“Steve was a Great Firefighter/Paramedic and part of the Watts-Caney family,” said the Facebook post.

