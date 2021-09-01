Advertisement

Corbin’s Seth Mills earns Player of the Week

By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Seth Mills will tell you, he’s no stranger to the first Priority Bowl.

“It felt good because I played at Whitley before this season,” Mills said. “So I knew all those guys. They knew me and I knew them.”

The Whitley County players that didn’t know him certainly became acquainted later on, with Mills putting on a master class of offensive production.

“I fumbled to start the game and then I told myself that I wasn’t doing that again, I needed to turn up a little bit,” Mills said. “So after I had that touchdown where I jumped over that dude on the ground, I knew it would be a good game.”

A good game was an understatement, with Mills accumulating 255 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, all before halftime. The stat line secured him First Priority Bowl MVP.

“He’s a worker. he loves the game,” said Corbin head coach Tom Greer. “He’s a coach’s son, which helps him tremendously and he gets to watch a lot of film and study a lot of film but he works extremely hard.”

The Redhounds are back in action on Friday hosting Franklin County.

