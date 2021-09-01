Advertisement

Apple announces digital driver's licenses in Kentucky, 7 other states

Apple has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration to make it easier to...
Apple has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration to make it easier to navigate airport security lines in Kentucky and several other states.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Apple has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration to make it easier to navigate airport security lines in Kentucky and several other states.

Apple on Wednesday announced that travelers will soon be able to “seamlessly and securely” add their state IDs to their Apple Wallet to use at airport security checkpoints, CNN reported.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to participate in the program. Kentucky, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will be next in line.

Apple iPhone or Watch users will be able to scan their driver’s licenses or state ID cards into their device’s Wallet app. Then, the user will take a selfie and perform several facial and head movements, similar to setting up Face ID. The upload will be “securely provided” to the state for verification, CNN reported.

The user eventually will be able to just tap his or her device at the security checkpoint, which will show the TSA agent the necessary personal information -- which Apple said is encrypted -- required to pass through.

Until all 50 states are onboarded to the new program, domestic flyers still should take their state IDs with them.

A timetable for the rollout has not been announced.

