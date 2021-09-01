An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - We have good news from WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson on his journey with a second brain tumor.

Brandon had surgery on his tumor Wednesday morning that his doctor at the Moffitt Cancer Center, Dr. Michael Vogelbaum said he responded to “wonderfully,” according to Brandon’s wife Stephanie.

She posted on the Grey Matters Facebook page that while doctors were unable to remove the entire tumor due to it’s proximity to his language tract, they said that the preliminary pathology on the tumor shows that it is grade two or lower.

“We were expecting a completely different pathology,” Stephanie said. “But God had other plans.”

All of us at WYMT want to thank everyone for praying for Brandon, and we will continue to keep you updated as he continues this battle.

