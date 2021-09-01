American Red Cross in need of blood donors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood shortage.

The organization is needing donors of all types of blood, especially O-negative and O-positive since they are universal.

Officials said with the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant and the active hurricane season, they are concerned they will not meet hospital demand.

“So coming up in September, anyone that donates, will get an email certificate for a free haircut at Sports Clips,” said Jennifer Capps the Executive Director of the South Central Kentucky Chapter. “We ask that you go to redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code and they’ll show you the blood drives in your area, and you can make your appointment right there on the website, and that’s the best way that you can help.”

Officials add if you come to donate blood to please wear a mask.

