Advertisement

W.Va. woman pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol breach

A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S....
A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with supporters of former President Donald Trump.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A college student from Hurricane, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright entered the plea Monday to the misdemeanor count. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of stealing government property.

The FBI says Courtright was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers.

Courtright initially bragged about joining supporters of Trump inside the Capitol, but later deleted her Instagram account and withdrew from the University of Kentucky.

Now she faces up to six months in prison and a $9,500 fine at her sentencing on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky crosses 2.5 million with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases
Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool
Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman
Laurel County man arrested for murder
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges

Latest News

UPIKE announces convocation, marks start of new academic year
*
ACTC to hold vaccine clinic
Lady Stone was 13-years-old, according to her owner.
Dog ambassador for NKY community passes away
Spc. Joshua Culotta begins hoist operations and lowers Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani to a...
Tennessee Guard sending hundreds of soldiers to Louisiana
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack