UPIKE announces convocation, marks start of new academic year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville will be starting its new academic year this week.

In a news release, UPIKE said their 2021 Opening Convocation Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 2. The event will be held on Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event can be watched on UPIKE’s official Facebook page.

Tammy M. Riley, the Public Health Director for the Pike County Health Department, will be the keynote speaker. Riley has become a well-known figure in the Pikeville community during the pandemic thanks to her guidance.

Riley serves on the board of the Big Sandy Diabetes Coalition, UNITE Pike, the YMCA Board of Directors, and as the East Kentucky Representative of the Kentucky Health Directors Association Executive Committee.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.