Advertisement

UPIKE announces convocation, marks start of new academic year

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville will be starting its new academic year this week.

In a news release, UPIKE said their 2021 Opening Convocation Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 2. The event will be held on Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event can be watched on UPIKE’s official Facebook page.

Tammy M. Riley, the Public Health Director for the Pike County Health Department, will be the keynote speaker. Riley has become a well-known figure in the Pikeville community during the pandemic thanks to her guidance.

Riley serves on the board of the Big Sandy Diabetes Coalition, UNITE Pike, the YMCA Board of Directors, and as the East Kentucky Representative of the Kentucky Health Directors Association Executive Committee.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky crosses 2.5 million with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases
Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool
Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman
Laurel County man arrested for murder
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges

Latest News

*
ACTC to hold vaccine clinic
Lady Stone was 13-years-old, according to her owner.
Dog ambassador for NKY community passes away
Spc. Joshua Culotta begins hoist operations and lowers Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani to a...
Tennessee Guard sending hundreds of soldiers to Louisiana
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack