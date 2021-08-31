Advertisement

University of Kentucky receives a grant to study health improvement in Appalachia

(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was on the University of Kentucky campus Monday morning to speak about a major grant awarded to one center at the school.

The Center for Clinical and Translational Science was given nearly $24 million for use over the next four years.

