University of Kentucky receives a grant to study health improvement in Appalachia
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was on the University of Kentucky campus Monday morning to speak about a major grant awarded to one center at the school.
The Center for Clinical and Translational Science was given nearly $24 million for use over the next four years.
