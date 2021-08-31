Advertisement

Tennessee Guard sending hundreds of soldiers to Louisiana

Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard soldiers are responding to Hurricane Ida
Spc. Joshua Culotta begins hoist operations and lowers Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani to a...
Spc. Joshua Culotta begins hoist operations and lowers Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani to a patient at the Tri Corner Knob Shelter on the Appalachian Trail, May 9.(Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard soldiers are responding to Hurricane Ida to help with relief and recovery operations in Louisiana. Tennessee Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Monday that more than 320 soldiers have been activated.

The guard said in a news release that soldiers from the 251st Military Police Company, 1172nd Transportation Company and the 1176th Transportation Company will help with security, rescue and recovery, and transport.

Holmes said the guard is still working on relief efforts in Humphreys County, where flooding Aug. 21 killed 20 people, as well as COVID-19 support. He said the guard can also help in Louisiana.

