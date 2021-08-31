A Severe Weather Alert Day continues, localized flooding possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday as the remnants of Ida move through the mountains.

Today through Wednesday

The remnants of Ida will begin moving through the mountains today. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with showers and storms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler as we only top out in the low-to-mid-70s, but it will be another muggy day as tropical air settles into our region.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday afternoon. We are expecting 2-3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts. This could lead to some flooding issues, so stay weather aware through tomorrow and have that WYMT Weather app installed and ready to go. We will also keep an eye out for an isolated spin-up tornado. This is not the main threat by any means, but a spin-up tornado is always possible during tropical systems.

Into tonight, showers and storms continue. We remain mild and muggy under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.

On Wednesday, showers continue during the morning and early afternoon hours. However, we will begin to dry out and clear out as the day goes on. High temperatures only get up into the lower-70s.

Sunshine Returns

By Thursday, we are expecting plentiful sunshine across the mountains. We remain mostly sunny and mostly dry. It will feel even better as high temperatures stay in the mid-70s and humidity levels fall drastically. Into the overnight hours, low temperatures will fall into the mid-to-upper-50s.

This gorgeous weather continues into Friday. We see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper-70s. Low temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Labor Day Weekend

By this weekend, we look to stay in pretty good shape.

A few stray showers will be possible on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but it doesn’t rain everywhere.

High temperatures for the three day weekend look to stay in the lower-80s, and low temperatures fall into the low-to-mid-60s.

