Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Ida’s remnants bring heavy rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We didn’t need Ida around the area to provide us with heavy rain yesterday, but pockets of heavy rain as the remnants of this once powerful hurricane sweep through the area.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon as we continue to watch the remnant low once known as Hurricane Ida move toward the mountains. Even out ahead of it this afternoon and evening, we are seeing pockets of moderate to heavy rain work into the region. It’s these pockets that will help put down an additional two to three inches of rainfall across the area, with locally higher amounts possible. We have made out good so far today, with most totals as of this afternoon of one inch of rain or less. However, we’re not quite out of the woods yet.

But any additional rain is something we don’t need to see, especially areas that got soaked by showers and storms yesterday not even associated with Ida’s remnants. This could cause flash flooding and is why we always say you need to have a plan of action when the flood waters rise.

The rain looks to continue to work through the region overnight, as the low pressure itself passes close to the region, before we slowly start to taper rain chances off through Wednesday afternoon and evening, settling back to drier conditions.

Temperature-wise, that is our bit of good news since clouds and showers will keep us almost universally in the upper 60s and lower 70s through this evening and into Wednesday. However, some locations that clear out quicker Wednesday could see some mid-70s.

Through the Work Week and Beyond

The good news is that the forecast looks to improve big time as we close out the work week. We’ve got high pressure nosing in after Ida gets swept up in a frontal boundary. That will provide for much sunnier and milder conditions for Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies will be with us both days as highs stay in the middle to upper 70s with low humidity. We’re back in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday, but still looking sunny with low humidity. I can’t rule out a spotty storm, but thus far it looks like a perfect weekend for football!

