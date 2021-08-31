Advertisement

Schools in Eastern Kentucky relying on air purifying systems to prevent the spread of COVID-19

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Independent and Jenkins Independent Schools are just two of the many districts relying on air filters to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in school.

“Students, when they come in, they are supposed to actually be cleansed, like all the contaminants, even on the bottom of their shoes,” said Sondra Combs, Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent.

The air filters are produced by a company called “Aerus” and includes ActivePure technology, which uses UVC light waves, super oxide molecules and hydro-peroxides that destroy 99.96% of contaminants and pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

“We are trying every avenue to keep all of our students in-person so that they can receive high quality instruction,” said Superintendent Combs.

But these units are no small investment. Jenkins Independent Schools Superintendent, Damian Johnson said placing these air filters throughout his schools cost up to $50,000.

“We were willing to make this investment to try to keep our students in-person. They will not replace any of our current mitigation strategies, it’s just an added layer of protection,” said Superintendent Johnson.

Sondra Combs says the air filters have been placed in every classroom, office space, and cafeteria among other high-traffic areas throughout every school in her district.

