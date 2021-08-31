Advertisement

Public health director explains correlation between flu shots and COVID symptom severity

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Christie Green, Public Health Director for the Cumberland Valley District Health Department explained the relation between those who received flu shots and experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Recent studies have been published saying that people who receive flu shots are less likely to suffer from a severe COVID-19 infection later on.

Green said that based on these studies, a majority of people who receive flu shots are most likely health cautious. This means if these people are receiving flu shots, they’ll most likely take other preventative measures for COVID-19 as well.

“So, people who opt to take [the flu shot] understand their own risks for flu and may have other behaviors,” said Green. “Maybe they eat a little better, maybe they don’t smoke, various things that could have an impact on how well they would do with the COVID infection.”

Green adds that this is a wonderful time to remind each other that even though COVID-19 is on everyone’s minds right now, it’s important to continue receiving your annual flu shot as well.

