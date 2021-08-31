Pike County dealing will cleanup after flash flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County community is cleaning up following Monday’s flash flooding.

Infrastructure all throughout the Blackberry Community was hit when water was flowing through the area. Homeowners said that the water was very fast.

Most of the people in the community had electricity again by the end of the night, however, some crews were still working on clearing the area and lifting lines that had fallen.

People in the community are asked to stay home until it is safer to leave.

