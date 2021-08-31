Advertisement

Louisville man waiting on benefits chains himself outside of unemployment office

Charles Still said he has been waiting for his unemployment benefits for nearly six months...
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man went to great lengths to try to get Kentucky Unemployment Insurance workers’ attention on Monday morning.

Charles Still chained himself to the outside banister of the downtown unemployment office Monday morning. He said he has been waiting for his unemployment benefits for nearly six months. When he calls, he’s told someone will call him back, but they never do.

Although Still wasn’t arrested, Louisville Metro Police Department officers asked him to leave peacefully.

Many Kentuckians are facing the problems Still described regarding their unemployment benefits.

