Lexington’s Pride Fest requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Pride Festival is returning to an in-person event this year with new safety protocols in place.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 25 at the courthouse plaza in downtown Lexington.

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, organizers announced everyone entering the event must show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering the festival. The requirement applies to all guests, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff.

Organizers plan to have entry points around the plaza to check for proof of vaccination and test results.

Everyone is also encouraged to bring a mask. Anyone who is unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask except when eating or drinking. People who are vaccinated should wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

“We understand that other events in the community have been canceled or moved to a virtual format,” said Lexington Pride Festival Chair Jeremy Ellis. “Careful consideration was given to this decision by PCSO and the Lexington Pride Festival Planning Committee. As always, our first priority is to the LGBTQIA+ community we serve and their well-being.”

Ellis said the organization considered canceling the event, but they felt the community really needs the event.

“Really did affect the way that we were able to run our programming,” Ellis said. So it really pushed us to be able to put together some type of event to allow people to know what we do.”

The planning committee says it will continue to monitor the situation and that protocols will be updated as necessary.

