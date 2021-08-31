Johnson Central cancels game against Bishop Sycamore
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central has canceled their game scheduled to play Friday night against Bishop Sycamore, according to JCHS pricipal Justin Arms.
Johnson Central is actively looking for another opponent to play.
Bishop Sycamore developed a lot of media attention over the weekend after losing a game aired on ESPN against IMG Academy, 58-0.
