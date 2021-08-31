Advertisement

Johnson Central cancels game against Bishop Sycamore

(WYMT)
By Jayde Saylor and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central has canceled their game scheduled to play Friday night against Bishop Sycamore, according to JCHS pricipal Justin Arms.

Johnson Central is actively looking for another opponent to play.

Bishop Sycamore developed a lot of media attention over the weekend after losing a game aired on ESPN against IMG Academy, 58-0.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky crosses 2.5 million with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases
Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool
Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman
Laurel County man arrested for murder
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on murder charges

Latest News

Mark Stoops' weekly press conference.
Stoops excited for non-conference season opener
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week two
Three Southeastern Conference football powers will give a preview of their football teams this...
SEC announces 2021 COVID-19 forfeiture policy
UK Men’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule