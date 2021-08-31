Johnson Central cancels game against Bishop Sycamore

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central has canceled their game scheduled to play Friday night against Bishop Sycamore, according to JCHS pricipal Justin Arms.

Johnson Central is currently seeking an opponent for Friday's open date. — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) August 31, 2021

Bishop Sycamore developed a lot of media attention over the weekend after losing a game aired on ESPN against IMG Academy, 58-0.

