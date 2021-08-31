Advertisement

Former Big Sandy prison employee sentenced for meth trafficking, bribery

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a former Cook Supervisor at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy was sentenced to 17.5 years Monday by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood.

56-year-old Hank Williams of Whitesburg was arrested on charges of meth distribution, accepting a bribe, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to Williams’ plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with an inmate, Librado Navarette, and others, to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. It also said he accepted bribes from Navarette and others while using U.S. Mail to distribute the drugs.

Williams pleaded guilty in June of this year. Navarette pleaded guilty in July and is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Heather Antle
Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized
Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in Harlan
Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool
Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman

Latest News

Issues and Answers: Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass - August 30, 2021
Issues and Answers: Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass - August 30, 2021
Appalachian Community Health Days
Community partners come together for ‘Appalachian Community Health Days’ event
University of Kentucky receives a grant to study health improvement in Appalachia
Appalachian Art Alliance in Hazard celebrates one-year mark