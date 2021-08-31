Former Big Sandy prison employee sentenced for meth trafficking, bribery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a former Cook Supervisor at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy was sentenced to 17.5 years Monday by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood.

56-year-old Hank Williams of Whitesburg was arrested on charges of meth distribution, accepting a bribe, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to Williams’ plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with an inmate, Librado Navarette, and others, to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. It also said he accepted bribes from Navarette and others while using U.S. Mail to distribute the drugs.

Williams pleaded guilty in June of this year. Navarette pleaded guilty in July and is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

