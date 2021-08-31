Advertisement

Floodwater damages buildings at Marshall University

By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The streets weren’t the only areas that held water Monday in Huntington. It made its way into at least six different buildings on Marshall University’s campus. The Cam Henderson Center, Education Building and Science Building all sustained the most damage.

Even more washed over freshman Max Weber’s shoes

“It was flooded. I went out to the street, and it was about three feet deep on the side of Third Avenue,” Weber said.

He was able to make it to his car, but driving home wasn’t a safe option. Meanwhile, some buildings on Marshall’s campus were waterlogged.

“There was standing water in those rooms, and so they are look at the drywall and whether or not it can be salvaged,” said MU Director of Communications Leah Payne. “They’re cleaning and sanitizing. Those rooms just weren’t ready this morning for classes to occur.”

Payne says many of those classrooms may not be ready for at least another week. Professors who teach in those rooms have the option of moving to another room or conducting class virtually.

“If we have another incident like we had yesterday, where we had unbelievable amounts of rain in a short period of time, then obviously we are going to have some decisions to make in the morning,” Payne said.

Payne’s message for the students is to be safe, use common sense, and stay out of harm’s way.

“Stay away from playing in the water or driving through the water,” she said.

