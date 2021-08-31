Estill County leaders keeping watchful eye on the weather

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County residents and their leaders were keeping a watchful eye on the weather Tuesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida spin through the region. The rainfall brings back bad memories of numerous homes and businesses flooded thanks to heavy rain six months ago.

In early March of this year, part of KY-52 in Estill County was underwater. Many homes in the area were either in or near the water.

An ice and snow storm added to several days of hard rain in early March, leading to the Kentucky River overflowing it’s banks. The recovery is still ongoing for some.

County Judge-Executive Donnie Watson says flooding is something the county’s residents are used to, although it hasn’t been bad in recent years thanks to the inclusion of dams. Watson admits, though, that after what happened in March, any major rain event has some wondering if significant flooding will happen again.

“But it does concern us when we see a lot of rain coming,” Watson said. “People no doubt get nervous, especially those in the flood zone. Some of them are not back in their homes yet, some are still doing repairs.”

Watson says most in the region have recovered, but scars will remain because so many items lost had great sentimental value.

Many people were able to repair their homes and move back in, however other were not able to at all. There was too much damage done. There were also some parts of Irvine where the damage was so severe that business owners never returned.

