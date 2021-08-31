A community unites and reflects: June Buchanan School in better place following March flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As hurricane Ida continues to wreck havoc on southern states, communities have come together.

In Knott County, this is also true for staff, students and community members following flooding at the June Buchanan School earlier this year.

“It happened Sunday February the 28th and went into Monday morning March the first,” said President of the Alice Lloyd College Joe Stepp.

School Officials said the flooding was so severe, it left the school almost unrecognizable.

“It was very heartbreaking because as me like all teachers we put our hurt into our classroom and we see it destroyed, something in you just wants to partly give up,” said Third Grade Teacher Sharon Gregory.

Despite the hardships, the community did not give up.

“Almost every student was here, parents, community members all sifting through what was left. They carried desks out. They were community members helping to scrub and clean the desks,” she said.

The rebuilding process was quick, as Gregory said it was team effort.

“In a matter of a week, we had classrooms set up in our new gymnasium, petitioned off and everybody ready to go. We were out of school a little over a week and what’s amazing is God was there for us every step of the way,” she said.

While uncertainty still exists, due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Gregory remains hopeful.

“I feel pretty safe in this building. All I know is that if it happens again and anything could happen, we can do it. We can come out of it with the lords strength,” she said.

Stepp says the auditorium located in the Estelle Campbell Center for the Arts and right next to the school sustained damage between $800,000 and $1 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.