CHI Saint Joseph encourages kindness, creativity with “Chalk It Up To Humankindness” initiative

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - CHI Saint Joseph Health is using chalk to bring positivity to their community with a new art challenge.

The “Chalk It Up to Humankindness” event was originally started internally, but was so popular that it has spread to the whole community, according to a news release.

The goal is to help employees and families spread positivity through words of kindness and creative images during the stress-inducing pandemic.

It will take place September 7 through October 4. Three winners will be selected each week.

“The Hello humankindness messaging campaign has been so popular among the communities we serve that we wanted to extend the opportunity for everyone to share their interpretation of what kindness means to them,” said Jeff Murphy, vice president, marketing and communications. “The past 17 months have been very difficult for everyone, and this is a way to visually illustrate appreciation for each other.”

In order to enter, participants can sketch an uplifting message or image on the canvas of their choice. The entries can be submitted on the CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook Page under the “Chalk It Up to Humankindness” tab.

This event is part of the health center’s “A Year of Humankindness” initiative, which was announced in January.

