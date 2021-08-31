Appalachian Art Alliance in Hazard celebrates one-year mark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Art Alliance, which hosts an array of events for the people of Hazard to enjoy, has officially been open for one year.

The organization, also known as the “ArtStation,” opened and remained open throughout the many obstacles that have been thrown it’s way this past year. Executive Director, Tim Deaton, reflects on this past year:

“It’s been a lot more than any of us expected, I’m not going to lie, it’s just how things are, but it hasn’t been easy,” said Deaton. “While I might be the Executive Director, I’m not the only one responsible for making the ArtStation a success in its first year. I have an excellent team of staff who works with me, a good board of directors, and a whole host of people in the community that understand the importance of the arts in the community and want to see the art station thrive.”

Deaton adds that there are several events and new classes in the works. If you are interested in taking a class or want to be a volunteer for the organization, call the ArtStation at (606) 551-1160.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.