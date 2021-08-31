Advertisement

American Red Cross in need of blood donors

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Red Cross is currently facing a national blood shortage.

They need donors of all types of blood, especially O-negative and O-positive since they are universal.

They also say with the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant and the active hurricane season, they are concerned they will not meet hospital demand.

“So coming up in September, anyone that donates, will get an email certificate for a free haircut at Sports Clips. We ask that you go to redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code and they’ll show you the blood drives in your area, and you can make your appointment right there on the website, and that’s the best way that you can help,” says Jennifer Capps the Executive Director of the South Central Kentucky Chapter.

The Red Cross says if you come to donate blood to please wear a mask, and they are also seeking volunteers in the Warren County area to help during blood drives.

