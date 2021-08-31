ACTC to hold vaccine clinic

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The College Drive campus of Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics, according to a news release.

The events, which are in partnership with King’s Daughters Medical Center, will be September 9 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the John and Pat Stewart Board Room at ACTC.

The vaccines are open to all, however children under 18 will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them.

“ACTC is extremely appreciative for KDMC’s willingness to provide COVID vaccines on campus to our faculty, staff, and students who are choosing to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC President and CEO. “We are grateful that we have such an outstanding community partnership with CEO Kristie Whitlatch and the entire KDMC team.”

Both first and second doses will be available. Walk-ins are welcome.

“We are excited to partner with the team at ACTC to help vaccinate students, faculty and staff,” said Kryston Bennett, Supervisor, King’s Daughters School Health.

For more information, you can contact Bennett at 606-408-9507.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.