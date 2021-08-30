Advertisement

WVa has highest number of weekly virus cases in 7 months

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has seen its highest number of weekly cases of the coronavirus in seven months, fueled by the more contagious delta variant.

The 5,333 new positive cases reported statewide for the six-day period ending Saturday were the highest since more than 5,900 cases were reported for the seven-day week ending Jan. 17.

Figures for Sunday will be released on Monday. There have been 2,511 cases of the delta variant in 51 of the state’s 55 counties.

No such cases have been reported in Clay, Hardy, Pendleton and Wirt counties. On July 29, there were 100 delta variant cases statewide.

Active virus cases have jumped more than six-fold this month.

