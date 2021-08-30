Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on August 27th.

Police say Kristyn Vanderpool was last seen at Mt. Morgan Apartments getting into a white Chevy Camaro with black racing stripes.

Vanderpool has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen carrying a black purse.

Police add she could be in the Highway 904 area of Whitley County in the Gatliff Community.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 606-549-6017.

