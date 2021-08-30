Advertisement

Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for missing woman

Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool
Pictured: Kristyn Vanderpool(Credit: Williamsburg Police Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on August 27th.

Police say Kristyn Vanderpool was last seen at Mt. Morgan Apartments getting into a white Chevy Camaro with black racing stripes.

Vanderpool has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen carrying a black purse.

Police add she could be in the Highway 904 area of Whitley County in the Gatliff Community.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured: Sydney Huckaby
UPDATE: Missing Letcher County teen found safe
Red and blue lights
Coroner: 15-year-old dies in Bell County crash
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Latest News

WVa has highest number of weekly virus cases in 7 months
Public health official says superintendents made right choice in closing schools
WATCH | Large fire heavily damages historic building in Powell County
WATCH | Large fire heavily damages historic building in Powell County
The real estate market is showing signs it’s cooling off.
WATCH | July sees home sales drop, experts say market is cooling off