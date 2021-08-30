Vaccines may help schools stay open

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Vaccination campaigns are currently directed towards everyone 12 and older, as children under 12 are still unable to receive the shot.

Studies are ongoing, trying to determine a variety of things, according to Kentucky River District Public Health Director, Scott Lockard.

”There’s so many extra factors because you want to start at the lowest level of dosage you can with children and work your way up,” he started. Adding that the overall effectiveness and safety are closely studied.

“These vaccines are getting the most scrutiny of any vaccine in history,” said Lockard. “And they’re making sure that they’re safe as they can be.”

Health officials are optimistic that vaccines will be available to children under 12 this fall.

”Those studies in younger children are ongoing, so probably sometime later this fall we’ll get that information and hopefully be able to start vaccinating them as well,” said Lockard.

The process is strict. First, the FDA will tell the pharmaceutical what sort of they need to review, how much of it to gather, and over what time period. Some of the data points measured are dosage, effectiveness, and adverse events.

Once collected, the data is sent to the FDA for approval. If it is approved, the CDC is responsible for issuing guidance to public health officials about to best distribute.

In this case, the pharmaceutical companies will likely seek the same Emergency Authorization that they received for the vaccine in older people.

“The vaccine that is approved for those 12 and older, it is the same dosage as we’re seeing for adults,” explained Lockard. “With children, we want to see if we can do a much smaller dosage and still get the desired effect.”

In addition to the added layer of protection for children that are now finding themselves in large groups, indoors at school, it could keep those schools open, according to some education officials.

”The quarantine policy would change,” explained Denise Yonts, the Superintendent of Letcher County Schools. “Because students who are vaccinated, if they’re not showing symptoms, don’t necessarily have to quarantine. So, that would keep them in school.”

Keeping kids in school is a priority for administrators.

“The in and out is really hard on students,” said Yonts. “They get out of a routine. Not just for the academic side, but the behavior and getting up early.”

Yonts explained that the more students that can get vaccinated, the less likely shutdowns and extended quarantines would occur.

”The more that are vaccinated the better that is going to be for us to be able to stay in-person longer. And that’s the goal,” added Yonts.

At least one pharmaceutical company is expected to submit for emergency authorization this fall, with more to follow late in the year or early 2022.

