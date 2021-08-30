UK Men’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky fans can now fill their calendars with the non-conference schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

On Monday, the UK men’s basketball team unveiled their 13-game non-conference schedule to go along with their 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule.

This marks the return to a traditional schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

The schedule includes nine home games, two road games and two games at a neutral location.

The team’s first game in the non-conference schedule will be against Duke in the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden.

The previously scheduled game at Michigan on Dec. 4 was not listed on the schedule.

UK will also be hosting games as part of the inaugural Unity Series. This series will include historically black schools from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Educational and networking opportunities will be offered leading up to the first game hosted by Kentucky on December 7 against Southern.

The first game of the season will be Big Blue Madness on October 15. The event is planned to be in-person.

Fans can view the entire 2021-22 schedule on UK Athletics’ website. Here is the Wildcats’ 2021 non-conference schedule.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Oct. 29 Kentucky Wesleyan Rupp Arena Nov. 5 Miles College Rupp Arena Nov. 9 vs. Duke (Champions Classic) Madison Square Garden (NYC) Nov. 12 Robert Morris (The Kentucky Classic) Rupp Arena Nov. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (The Kentucky Classic Rupp Arena Nov. 19 Ohio (The Kentucky Classic) Rupp Arena Nov. 22 Albany Rupp Arena Nov. 26 North Florida Rupp Arena Nov. 29 Central Michigan Rupp Arena Dec. 7 Southern (Unity Series) Rupp Arena Dec. 11 at Notre Dame Joyce Central (South Bend, Ind.) Dec. 18 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) Dec. 22 Louisville Rupp Arena Dec. 31 High Point Rupp Arena Jan. 29 at Kansas Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)

