UK Men’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky fans can now fill their calendars with the non-conference schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

On Monday, the UK men’s basketball team unveiled their 13-game non-conference schedule to go along with their 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule.

This marks the return to a traditional schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

The schedule includes nine home games, two road games and two games at a neutral location.

The team’s first game in the non-conference schedule will be against Duke in the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden.

The previously scheduled game at Michigan on Dec. 4 was not listed on the schedule.

UK will also be hosting games as part of the inaugural Unity Series. This series will include historically black schools from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Educational and networking opportunities will be offered leading up to the first game hosted by Kentucky on December 7 against Southern.

The first game of the season will be Big Blue Madness on October 15. The event is planned to be in-person.

Fans can view the entire 2021-22 schedule on UK Athletics’ website. Here is the Wildcats’ 2021 non-conference schedule.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATION
Oct. 29Kentucky WesleyanRupp Arena
Nov. 5Miles CollegeRupp Arena
Nov. 9vs. Duke (Champions Classic)Madison Square Garden (NYC)
Nov. 12Robert Morris (The Kentucky Classic)Rupp Arena
Nov. 16Mount St. Mary’s (The Kentucky ClassicRupp Arena
Nov. 19Ohio (The Kentucky Classic)Rupp Arena
Nov. 22AlbanyRupp Arena
Nov. 26North FloridaRupp Arena
Nov. 29Central MichiganRupp Arena
Dec. 7Southern (Unity Series)Rupp Arena
Dec. 11at Notre DameJoyce Central (South Bend, Ind.)
Dec. 18vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic)T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Dec. 22LouisvilleRupp Arena
Dec. 31High PointRupp Arena
Jan. 29at KansasAllen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)

