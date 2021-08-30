“Take 1 for the Team” Vaccination Campaign kicks off Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the Delta variant continues to spread and healthcare workers are pushed to the brink, they say vaccination is more important now than ever before.

That is why officials with AdventHealth Manchester, Volunteers of America Mid-States, and Clay County Public schools created the “Take 1 for the Team” Campaign.

“To try to increase the folks who are vaccinated in our county and our surrounding counties and kind of slow the spread of the virus here in Clay county which you know is spreading quite quickly here,” said Provider Liaison Jason Creech with AdventHealth Manchester.

The campaign is a chance for eligible students, staff, and the community to receive their shot of hope.

“Everybody’s healthcare is personal between them and they’re healthcare provider so the vaccine may not be right for you but it is more likely right for you because it definitely shows that it slows the spread,” he said.

As officials continue to work to slow the spread, cases in Kentucky continue to grow.

“People are contracting the virus at a rate we can’t keep up .. at our hospital, it’s hard for us to keep up. The surrounding hospitals are full, so people are needing care for other things can’t come to the hospital,” he said.

However, Creech said vaccination should seriously be considered.

“It’s important that we come together as a community you know and the surrounding communities. I mean we’re all one big team, very special culture that we have here in Clay County and in the mountains in general,” he said.

Those who participate, Creech said incentives are in place.

“Everyone gets entered into a drawing for a chance.. we do two separate drawings…for a chance to win 250 dollars in one and the other is two Kentucky basketball tickets and everybody who shows up will get a voucher for crazy bread at Little Caesar’s pizza,” he said.

Locations:

August 30 - Oneida Elementary

August 31 - Big Creek Elementary

September 1 - Hacker Elementary

September 2 - Burning Springs Elementary

September 7- Goose Rock Elementary

September 8 - Paces Creek Elementary

September 9 - Manchester Elementary

September 10 - Clay County High School

September 13 - Clay County Middle

September 14 - Red Bird Christian School

September 15 - Oneida Baptist Institute

Each vaccination clinic runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.