Stoops excited for non-conference season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With less than a week before UK’s season opening game against the University of Louisiana at Monroe, the Wildcats got back into the regular groove with Coach Mark Stoops’ first weekly press conference.

The ULM game marks the first non-conference regular season game since 2019. The Wildcats started the 2020 season with Auburn on the road, a much tougher opener that Stoops recalled Monday.

“Why don’t you try being the head coach and pick up that schedule?” Stoops said. “Tell me how you feel. It’s very different, our league --and I don’t need to say any more-- other Power Five leagues, take a look at it top-to-bottom and look at ours. There’s a difference.”

Stoops also said he’s feeling the same nerves and excitement as he does before every season opener.

“I think the opener is always a bit different,” Stoops said. “You’ve probably heard me say that for nine years, but it’s true. I think the opener is different because there’s a lot of anticipation, there’s a long time (off-season). Again, you have a good feeling what your team is, you work with them every day and you know them, but until you get out there and do it, then it settles you down and you have a better idea of where do we need to work on, what are we doing good, let’s build on the good things and let’s improve on the other things.”

Stoops also announced that UK is above the 85 percent COVID-19 threshold.

“They wanted to do it, I wasn’t sitting there selling it,” Stoops said. “I was giving them information and being factual with information, and having experts talk about it, things of that nature. Guys want to play, they want to play football.”

The Kentucky-ULM kicks off at noon on Saturday at Kroger Field.

