Spotty storms possible before Ida’s remnants bring heavy rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our afternoon and evening will look similar to this weekend as hot and humid weather is temporarily interrupted by a spotty storm or two. However, heavy rain lurks on the horizon as the remnants of Hurricane Ida work into the mountains, that’s why we have declared a Severe Weather Alert Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to see spotty storms develop as we head through the early evening hours as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s. We’ll only make it down to about 70° overnight as clouds begin to work back into the region.

The outer edges of Ida’s remnants begin to work in as we head into Tuesday morning, with more moisture and heavy rain beginning to work into the region. At this point, then-Tropical Depression Ida will begin to work through Tennessee and eventually right on through the mountains. This will provide ample opportunities for heavy to very heavy rain to work through the area, increasing the potential for flooding and high water issues.

At this point, models are pointing to the possibility of two to four inches of rain when all is said and done, with locally higher amounts possible. This means it won’t take much to swell area creeks and streams, so definitely be on standby to take flood precautions.

Cloud cover and rainfall will keep highs cooler Tuesday, with high temperatures in the middle 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Through the Work Week

Ida’s remnants will hang around with heavy rain continuing into the day on Wednesday, we’ll continue to be watching for the possibility of flooding, even as rain slowly tapers off during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs stay milder thanks to the rain, only in the middle 70s, with lows overnight in the low to middle 60s.

Things really look to improve once we say goodbye to Ida, because we’ll be saying hello to the sunshine for our Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will climb from the middle 70s up into the middle 80s from Thursday through to Saturday. We’ll keep humidity levels low as well, so things are looking very nice as of now for football on Friday, and the UK game against ULM on Saturday!

