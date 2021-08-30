Advertisement

Special elections announced to fill Ky. General Assembly vacancies

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.

Voters will choose new state representatives and a new state senator as follows:

  • 51st House District: seat vacated by death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor Counties
  • 89th House District: seat vacated by resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties. Goforth resigned earlier this month amid domestic violence charges.
  • 22nd Senate District: seat vacated by death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County

“These special elections will be historic – the first held following Kentucky’s most significant election reform since 1891,” Adams said. “I’m excited to now implement our nationally praised law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

