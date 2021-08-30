Advertisement

Somerset awarded $3 million from EDA for infrastructure

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -The City of Somerset has received a major grant to help with infrastructure improvements in the near future.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Somerset would receive a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to upgrade city infrastructure.

The money will be used to upgrade two wastewater treatment facilities in an effort to create opportunities for economic growth and new jobs. These funds are being added to an additional $750,000 in local funds.

Altogether, the project could create 379 jobs, retain 580 jobs and bring in more than $175 million in investments.

“The importance of modern infrastructure cannot be overstated for its expansive benefits for Kentucky communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “The upgrades to two wastewater treatment facilities in Somerset will mean better service for Kentuckians while creating opportunities for economic investment, growth, and good-paying jobs. We are grateful for the EDA’s generous investment in Kentucky’s infrastructure and the future of our people.”

The EDA aims to help promote job growth and sustainable local economies across the country.

