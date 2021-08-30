Soggy start to the work week, Flash Flood Watch in effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring showers and storms to the area by Tuesday.

Today through Tuesday

Another warm day is in store for Monday. We see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the afternoon and evening hours. These will not be associated with Ida. Instead, we are watching a cold front over portions of the Ohio River Valley.

Into tonight, scattered showers and storms will remain possible ahead of that cold front. Clouds begin to increase across the area and we stay mild and muggy. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s to lower-70s with patchy fog being an issue for some through the overnight hours.

On Tuesday, we begin to see showers and storms move into the mountains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms possible throughout the day. High temperatures only reach the mid-70s because of the increase in cloud cover and rain.

Flash Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Between now and Wednesday, 2-4 inches of rain will be likely across the area with locally higher amounts possible. This could lead to some localized flooding issues.

On Wednesday, the remnants of Ida will be on the way out. However, we could still see some leftover showers especially during the morning hours. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s as we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon.

Sunshine Returns with Cooler Temperatures

On Thursday, sunshine returns in full force across the mountains. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. High temperatures stay in the mid-70s with low temperatures falling into the mid-50s.

Friday is looking gorgeous. We see plenty of sunshine and blue sky across the area with high temperatures reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s. We look to stay dry on Friday, and this continues into the evening hours. Once again, low temperatures fall into the upper-50s.

This beautiful weather continues into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s with low temperatures in the low-to-mid-60s.

