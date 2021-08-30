Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested for burglary

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested following a burglary investigation according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

Deputy Joe Horne responded to a burglary in the Bell subdivision of Wayne County on August 27. He found one suspect after the first incident.

Deputy Jerry Coffey continued the investigation on August 28 when he responded to a call about a house on Sunshine Way. He found multiple items that were taken from the Bell subdivision burglary. Coffey then found one of the suspects from the investigation in the residence.

Deputy Coffey arrested Derek Southwood of Monticello and charged him for receiving stolen property over $1,000.00 but less than $10,000.00.

Southwood was taken to the Wane County Detention Center.

