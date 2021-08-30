Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing woman reported in Laurel County

Missing person in Laurel Co.
Missing person in Laurel Co.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Reanna Dodd, 53, of Laurel County, Kentucky was reported missing Monday morning by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen August 29 around 3 a.m. off Kentucky Hollow Road, two miles north of London and has not been seen since.

Police say she might be driving a gold GMC Sonoma with a Kentucky plate.

Anyone with information about the person’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

